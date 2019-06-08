Local News

One week from the Levitt's first show, what do people say about it?

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 01:39 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- At this time in exactly one week, the Levitt at the Falls will have wrapped up its first concert. 

Friday was First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls, and there were plenty of people out and about in the warm, sunny weather. Soon, the downtown Sioux Falls scene will have another attraction- the Levitt at the Falls concert venue. We took a walk to see what people on the street have to say about it.

"I'm really excited about it," Andrew Welbig of Sioux Falls said.

"Oh I'm very excited," Bernadette Sorenson of Sioux Falls said.

"I'm excited, absolutely thrilled, it's been a long time for us in the making," Eric Kagone of Sioux Falls said.

"I've been excited about it ever since I heard about it. I heard about it before I lived in Sioux Falls, actually," Louise Perrion of Sioux Falls said.

Concerts here will be free.

"I'm so happy that it's here and it's open for everybody," Sorenson said. "You don't have to build a budget around it."

"It's really neat, I love the grassy area and the Shell itself, it's going to be really great," Welbig said. "Awesome venue."

He knows what a city with its own personality is like. And he likes this city's direction.

"I lived in Chicago for six years before moving back here and so, it's really neat to see the city come alive and like develop its own sort of flavor," Welbig said.

For a closer look at Levitt at the Falls, including the schedule of performances, check out Levitt at the Falls' website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates