One week from the Levitt's first show, what do people say about it?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- At this time in exactly one week, the Levitt at the Falls will have wrapped up its first concert.

Friday was First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls, and there were plenty of people out and about in the warm, sunny weather. Soon, the downtown Sioux Falls scene will have another attraction- the Levitt at the Falls concert venue. We took a walk to see what people on the street have to say about it.

"I'm really excited about it," Andrew Welbig of Sioux Falls said.

"Oh I'm very excited," Bernadette Sorenson of Sioux Falls said.

"I'm excited, absolutely thrilled, it's been a long time for us in the making," Eric Kagone of Sioux Falls said.

"I've been excited about it ever since I heard about it. I heard about it before I lived in Sioux Falls, actually," Louise Perrion of Sioux Falls said.

Concerts here will be free.

"I'm so happy that it's here and it's open for everybody," Sorenson said. "You don't have to build a budget around it."

"It's really neat, I love the grassy area and the Shell itself, it's going to be really great," Welbig said. "Awesome venue."

He knows what a city with its own personality is like. And he likes this city's direction.

"I lived in Chicago for six years before moving back here and so, it's really neat to see the city come alive and like develop its own sort of flavor," Welbig said.