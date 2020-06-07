One teen dead in Lincoln County rollover, charges pending against driver

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending after a deadly one-vehicle rollover crash in Lincoln County Saturday night.

The call came in around 7 p.m. on a gravel road one mile south of Tea. Authorities say a Dodge pickup was traveling on 273rd Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The pickup went into the south ditch and rolled.

One of the two passengers, a 19-year-old man, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The other two occupants, the 19-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old man, received minor injuries and were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital. Seat belt use for both occupants is under investigation.

Names of the three people have not yet been released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was alcohol-related and charges against the driver are pending. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

All information is only preliminary at this point.