One teen dead in Douglas County rollover

NEW HOLLAND, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash south of New Holland around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was heading east on 275th Street near the intersection with 379th Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car went into the south ditch and rolled.

The teen was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was the only person involved.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.