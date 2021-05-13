One solar business in the Black Hills sees major growth over the years

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A solar business in the Black Hills is seeing some major growth. From local to nationwide, GenPro has more customers than ever.

GenPro was started back in 2003 mainly as a distribution company for solar water pumping systems out here in the Black Hills.

“Through the years it evolved with the focus on energy efficiency and renewable energy, that grew into LED lighting, retrofits and energy efficiency projects and bigger and better solar energy projects in the region and around the Black Hills,” DeLange said.

In the last few years, GenPro has started providing services all over the U.S.

COO Lee DeLange says five years ago, there were fewer than 20 employees at GenPro. Now there are about 70 workers across the country and they’re looking to hire more.

“Our business has grown just within the last few years, 40 to 50 percent year over year in terms of customers, the size of projects and things so the growth curve is very steep right now and there’s a lot of interest in what we do,” DeLange said.

“We were just amazed at what they had to offer, the technology had changed so much since we started our research 10 years ago and they offered us some ideas that just seem to fit our home plans perfectly,” Patrick Baumann said.

Patrick and Ginger Baumann built their home in the Black Hills two years ago. They chose to use solar power because it’s environmentally friendly and cost efficient.

“So we thought GenPro was just the way to go and it just really enhanced what we were doing. We wanted to be pretty much independent and not have a lot of financial issues down the road,” Ginger Baumann said.

Helping to grow renewable energy across across the region.