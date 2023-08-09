SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more than a dozen new recruits get ready to start basic law enforcement training in Sioux Falls. The department is already looking ahead to hiring the next recruitment class.

The department is looking to fill 8 openings for its November class.

“We’re always looking for men and women that are, they have a vested interest and kind of what our mission statement says about partnering with the community to serve, protect and promote quality of life. That’s the type of person that we want to look for that will embody that vision,” said

The department officers a $5-thousand dollar hiring bonus for new officers.

The deadline to apply for the November class is September 15th.