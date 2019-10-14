One SF business hopes to empower women through clothing drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One KELOLAND business is helping empower women with clothes this weekend.

Love Marlow, a clothing boutique on Marion Road, is hosting a clothing drive for the national organization Dress for Success. Stacey Malmgren, one of the owners of the plus-size store, says they decided to partner with Dress for Success because the organization is in need of plus-size clothing.

“It’s all about women empowerment and that’s what our store is about, too. Empowering women to confidence. We thought it was the best thing to pair with Dress for Success and lift all women up,” owner Stacey Malmgren said.

The last day of the clothing drive is tomorrow, but Malmgren said they are happy to take donations at any time. Right now, Dress for Success is specifically in need of black pants in plus sizes.