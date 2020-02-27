One rural church hopes to expand its message to a broader audience

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) – A rural South Dakota church will soon be reaching a broader audience. On Sunday, the Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman will begin airing their service at 4 p.m. on MyUTV.

Broadcasting their Sunday church services is not a new task for the Bethany Mennonite Church. They’ve been airing the service on a local cable channel in Freeman for 20 years.

“People just appreciated that so much because they were able to stay in touch with their home church and feel like they were worshiping with them even though they were separated,” Pastor Shane VanMeveren said.

Bruce Beier appreciates being able to watch the church service from the nursing home.

“I’ve got some medical issues which have prevented me from going to church and I haven’t been in church I think for six years. So the television allows me to see the church,” Beier said.

The Bethany Mennonite Church is looking forward to opening their doors to even more people across the state.

Starting Sunday, the services will be broadcasted on MyUTV at 4 p.m.

“Just using what we have and make it bigger. Just to be able to share the message in a broader perspective and reach a broader audience and hopefully reach some people who may or may not ever darken the doorway of a church,” Beier said.

Being from a rural community, the church hopes to reach those who have left town.

“But this is also an opportunity for those who have even moved away from the Freeman community to still stay in touch. If you live in eastern South Dakota, you can still tune in and see your great-aunt who sings out of key,” Beier said.

By broadcasting to more people, the church hopes to invite more members into its family.

“The church is a great family. Very welcoming and just a place to feel loved and belonged,” church leader Shaelina Smith said.

The church service is actually at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, but will air at 4 p.m. on MyUTV.