SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All it takes is one punch for a shoplifting to turn into a robbery. Authorities say a Sioux Falls man learned that the hard way.

According to police, 20-year-old Titus Wright was trying to steal groceries and alcohol from a downtown store, and when employees tried to stop him, Wright threw a punch. The workers held him until police arrived. Wright faces a handful of charges including robbery and simple assault.