HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening.

Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile.

Officials say life saving measures were performed for driver of the snowmobile and an Avera Careflight Helicopter was dispatched to the scene. The 42-year-old male driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the SUV were uninjured.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hartford Fire Department, Humboldt Ambulance, Emergency Management, and Avera Careflight.