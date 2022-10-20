SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and two are injured following a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls Wednesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Officials say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 11, hitting a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse that was northbound on Highway 11.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Traverse, a 53-year-old woman, received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, while her passenger, a 44-year-old man, received minor injuries.

The names of all three involved have not been released. All three were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.