SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions may be to blame for a deadly crash just before 5:30 Monday evening in northern Sioux Falls.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 60th Street North, near J&L Harley-Davidson, for a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a westbound Hyundai sedan crossed the centerline and crashed with an eastbound Chevy pickup. The 63-year-old Sioux Falls woman who was driving the Hyundai died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.