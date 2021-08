PIEDMONT, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed Saturday morning in a crash east of Piedmont.

The highway patrol says a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Elk Creek Road when it left the road, went into the ditch and rolled.

The 32-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old female driver received minor injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending against the driver.