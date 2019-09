SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — According to the Spearfish Public Safety Dispatch Center, a fire at a mobile home on Roughlock Lane was reported around 6:55 a.m. Wednesday.

A man who was rescued from the home had serious injuries; he was airlifted to a trauma center in Greeley, Colorado, where he died from the injuries.

The home received extensive internal damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.