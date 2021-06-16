One person killed in Grant County crash near Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Milbank Tuesday afternoon.

The names of those involved have not been released, but authorities say a 2008 Buick Lucerne was southbound on 482nd Avenue when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound 2014 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer.

The 16-year-old male driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. It is unknown if the 16-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities say the crash happened 12 miles southeast of Milbank on 482nd Avenue near the intersection with 160th Street. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating.