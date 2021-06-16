One person killed in Grant County crash near Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Milbank Tuesday afternoon.
The names of those involved have not been released, but authorities say a 2008 Buick Lucerne was southbound on 482nd Avenue when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound 2014 Kenworth T800 semi-truck and trailer.
The 16-year-old male driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. It is unknown if the 16-year-old was wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities say the crash happened 12 miles southeast of Milbank on 482nd Avenue near the intersection with 160th Street. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating.
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!