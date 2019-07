Authorities say one person was killed a crash west of Yankton Saturday night.

A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on South Dakota Highway 314 when it left the roadway. The pickup struck a cable guardrail and rolled several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. He ws not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was taken to the Yankton hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.