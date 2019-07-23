One person killed in crash Tuesday morning northwest of Brandon

Authorities say one person is dead after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning northwest of Brandon.

A Chevy Imapala, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a GMC Terrain were traveling westbound on I-90 and according to authorities, were almost stopped in the passing lane as traffic was merging into that lane due to road construction.

A Peterbilt Conventional box truck was traveling westbound in the driving lane. The truck moved over to the passing lane and then swerved back into the driving lane after hitting the GMC Terrain. The truck rear-ended the Jeep and the truck then pushed the Impala into the median.

The truck went into the median, across the eastbound lanes and came to a stop in the south ditch of the eastbound lanes.

The 22-year-old woman driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. Th 57-year-old woman driver of the GMC Terrain suffered serious non-life threatning issues and the 34-year-old woman passenger of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Authorities say seatbelts appeared to have been used by all of those involved. Charges are pending against the truck driver.

Names of those involved are not being released pending notification of family members.