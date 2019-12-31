One person killed in crash on I-29 north of Sioux Falls

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning north of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say an SUV was traveling northbound on I-29 when it ran off the road, into the median and into the southbound traffic, where it was struck by a pickup.

Both vehicles went off the road and into the west ditch.

The 30-year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.