"Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble." That's one of the quotes from an iconic voice in the fight for equality, Representative John Lewis.

Lewis died from pancreatic cancer on Friday at the age of 80. The nation is remembering the congressman's long and storied career. Lewis served in Congress for 33 years, until the day he died. However, many people know him as a civil rights leader and someone who carried the baton for racial equality. Lewis was arrested more than 40 times protesting segregation.