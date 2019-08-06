One person killed in crash at Sturgis

One person was killed in a crash Monday at the intersection of North Rochford Road and Old Salt Road, 12 miles south of Lead.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Rochford Road when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve.

The motorcycle crossed the center line, slid into the ditch and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

Here’s the latest Rally Tally numbers. These numbers were compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 3 to 6 a.m. Tuesday August 6.