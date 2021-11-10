One person killed in Clay County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash accident generic

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion on Tuesday.

Authorities say preliminary crash info indicates that a Ford Escape was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The 47-year-old female driver of the Ford died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the semi suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 