One person killed in Clay County crash

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Vermillion on Tuesday.

Authorities say preliminary crash info indicates that a Ford Escape was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a semi-truck and trailer.

Both drivers were transported to a hospital. The 47-year-old female driver of the Ford died as a result of her injuries. The driver of the semi suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.