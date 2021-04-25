One person killed in car vs. pedestrian crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO South Dakota Highway Patrol

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died Saturday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash southeast of Colman, S.D.

According to authorities, around 10 p.m. Saturday a 2011 GMC Yukon was travelling southbound on Interstate 29 when it struck a 34-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male occupants of the vehicle, a 29-year-old driver and one-year-old passenger, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 