One person killed in car vs. pedestrian crash

MOODY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person died Saturday night in a vehicle-pedestrian crash southeast of Colman, S.D.

According to authorities, around 10 p.m. Saturday a 2011 GMC Yukon was travelling southbound on Interstate 29 when it struck a 34-year-old woman who was walking in the driving lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two male occupants of the vehicle, a 29-year-old driver and one-year-old passenger, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.