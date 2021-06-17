One person killed in Butte County crash

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Belle Fourche.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary information indicates that a Chevy Cavalier was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 85 in the inside driving lane when it crossed the turn lane and into the southbound lanes. The Cavalier sideswiped a Ford pickup that was traveling in the inside lane. The Cavalier then collided with a semi-truck and trailer.

The 43-year-old driver of the Cavalier has pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.