One person killed in Brown County crash

One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash late Sunday night seven miles west of Aberdeen.

Authorities say Polaris Ranger UTV was traveling northbound on 378th Avenue when the driver lost control turning onto 132nd Street, causing the vehicle to roll.

A 37-year-old male was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The other person involved in the crash, a 34-year-old male, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still trying to figure out who was driving the UTV.

The names of the two people involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.