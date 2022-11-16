BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane on I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.

The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The 40-year-old female driver of the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene,

The truck driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate.