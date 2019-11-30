One person killed in Beadle County crash

One person was killed in a rollover crash that happened south of Cavour early Friday morning.

Authorities say a Dodge pickup was traveling southbound on 409th Avenue when the driver lost control on the ice covered road. The pickup went into the east ditch and rolled.

Both passengers in the pickup had to be extricated from the vehicle. The 37-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger received minor injuries. The 31-year-old driver was not injured.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.