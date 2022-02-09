HURON, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed and three others injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon north of Huron.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash info shows that a Chevy Silverado pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on 202nd Avenue. The driver of the pickup failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with South Dakota Highway 37. The pickup and trailer collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling southbound on Highway 37.

The Grand Prix was pushed into the northbound alone where it was rear-ended by a Chevy Avalanche. The 20-year-old year male passenger in the Grand Prix was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old female driver of the Grand Prix suffered life-threatening injuries.

Both pickup drivers received minor injuries. Seat belt use is under investigation.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.