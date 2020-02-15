Update: One person killed in 3-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — One person died in a three-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls late Friday night.

It happened just before midnight at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old man who was driving one of the vehicles involved died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

First-responders used the jaws of life to remove two of the victims.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The intersection was closed for several hours while crews worked the scene.