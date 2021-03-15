One person killed, another seriously injured in vehicle vs pedestrian crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Rapid City.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, a driver noticed some people walking on Mount Rushmore Road and slowed down.

Police say a pickup swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle and ended up hitting a person. The pickup was followed by an SUV which hit two more people.

Police say one pedestrian has serious injuries and another died in the hospital. Police say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.