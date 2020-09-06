One person killed, another injured in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

Around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, authorities were called to a home in the 3800 block of Hemlock Street for a report of a shooting that happened. On scene, authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man, 31-year-old William Clifford of Box Elder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time as the call on Hemlock Street, authorities were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street for a report of an injured man. Authorities found the man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say at this point in their investigation, they believe the shooting happened as a result of an argument at a party at the Hemlock Street residence. Police say drugs might’ve played a factor in the shooting.

According to the release, law enforcement has been called to the Hemlock Street location before. On July 30th, authorities were called to the home for another shooting, where a juvenile was shot and critically injured.

Police believe the shooting suspect knew the victims and does not appear to be a random shooting. Authorities are looking to speak to three people for questioning about the incident. They are 38-year-old Cory Tobacco of Rapid City, 48-year-old Lonnie Richards of Rapid City, and 18-year-old Nettie Richards of Rapid City.