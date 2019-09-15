One person killed, another injured in crash west of Aberdeen

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning west of Aberdeen.

Authorities say a Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on 382nd Avenue when it entered U.S Highway 12, pulling in front a pickup that was traveling eastbound.

Both drivers were taken to the hopsital. The 17-year-old driver of the Impala was extricated from the vehicle. He later died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

The 58-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

The names of the two people involved are not being released at this time pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.