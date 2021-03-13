One person transported to hospital following structure fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is injured following a house fire in central Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival crews discovered heavy smoke from the home. Upon initial inspection of the home, crews entered the basement of the home where they extinguished the fire and discovered a victim.

The victim was pulled from the home and transported to the hospital.

Crews brought the fire under control within 20 minutes and conducted a search of the structure where no additional victims were located. One lizard was present in the home which is now in the care of Sioux Falls Animal Control.

There were no responder injuries during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Fire Rescue was aided in its efforts by: Metro Communications, PatientCare EMS, the Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel energy, and Mid-American Energy.