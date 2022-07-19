SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fight between several people in downtown Sioux Falls left one man hurt after he jumped over a wall near the river.

Police say it started when a group of transients started arguing. One man grabbed a hammer and swung it at another person.

He eventually put the hammer back in his backpack, threw it over the wall then jumped.

“He received some pretty significant injuries jumping over that so no arrests at this point in time but like I said no other serious injuries,” officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue also responded. No one else was hurt.