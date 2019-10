SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hurt after an SUV and fuel tanker collided just south of Sioux Falls.

Lincoln County deputies responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of 271st Street and Cliff Avenue.

Investigators say the semi was trying to make a right hand turn when the SUV tried to pass the semi, causing the crash.

The driver of the SUV had to be pulled from the vehicle.