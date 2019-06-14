One person hurt after driver crashes into Sioux Falls building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Police and firefighters responded to a car vs. building crash on the southside of Sioux Falls.
Just before 10 a.m. Friday, authorities say an 80-year-old driver accidentally accelerated from a parking space and crashed into the side of a building.
A 53-year-old employee was hurt, but the injuries are not life threatening. Officers remained on scene due to concerns over structural integrity.
The driver was cited for careless driving.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
