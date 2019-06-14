One person hurt after driver crashes into Sioux Falls building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - Police and firefighters responded to a car vs. building crash on the southside of Sioux Falls.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, authorities say an 80-year-old driver accidentally accelerated from a parking space and crashed into the side of a building.

A 53-year-old employee was hurt, but the injuries are not life threatening. Officers remained on scene due to concerns over structural integrity.

The driver was cited for careless driving.