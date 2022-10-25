RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died after a car crash in Rapid City.

Rapid City Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Catron Boulevard and Black Hills Boulevard Monday evening.

Reports say that the driver of a maroon vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Catron Boulevard when they crashed into a pickup truck before striking a van, and then another pickup.

Fire and EMS crews worked to remove the driver of the maroon vehicle from the car and transported him to the hospital.

The driver died at the hospital.

No other drivers were seriously injured.

An investigation is currently ongoing.