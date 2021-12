RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead and two others are injured in a one-vehicle crash in Rapid City.

Police say that a SUV was travelling along E. Highway 44 and Center Street when it left the roadway and hit a pole. One of the occupants was pronounced dead upon arrival. Two other occupants were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Rapid City Police believe alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.