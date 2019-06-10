One person dead in weekend shooting, police looking for persons of interest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Police are looking for three people who may be connected to a deadly shooting. Police say Ramon Smith shot 42-year-old Larry Carr Junior in the torso. Carr died Monday morning. Smith is also accused of shooting two other men, one in the head, and another in the torso. The incident happened in a neighborhood near North Cliff Avenue.

Investigators still have a lot of questions, and are trying to piece together why this all happened in the first place. Police are looking for Smith, his sister, 30-year-old Martece Saddler; and 22-year-old Christina Haney. Both women are from here, but Smith is not. The three got into a car and drove off and may be on their way to Chicago or Minneapolis.

"I'll be honest, most of the people involved with this, they're not being overly cooperative with us. That includes the victims," Captain Blaine Larsen said.

Here's what we know. Police say eight men went to an apartment, intending to fight Smith. One man went inside, and came back out. Moments later, police say Smith came out with a gun and started shooting.

"We don't know how they knew he was there or what their connection was or what even brought them there," Larsen said.

Larsen says the shooting may stem from a social media conversation or another fight, involving some of the same people, that happened a day earlier in the area.

"In that particular call, there was also reports of a man chasing another man with a gun and several people in the neighborhood," Larsen said.

Though police believe cocaine is a reason for the shooting, they say it's not a primary factor.

Police also released descriptions of two vehicles connected to the shooting. One is the car Smith got into, which is a black 2000 Buick Park Avenue with license plate number 1AP416 The other is a 2007 white Mercedes GL with dealer plates in the window. Police were also looking for a Ford F-150, but have located that vehicle.

