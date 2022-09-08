BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — Charges are pending after one man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The South Dakota Highway states that a 1995 International straight truck was travelling north on 330th Avenue when the driver didn’t stop at a stop sign at the Highway 12 intersection. As the truck attempted to cross the highway it was hit by a Peterbilt semi-truck travelling west.

The 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 59-year-old driver of the other truck, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries.

Charges are pending against the straight truck driver.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.