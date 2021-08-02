One person dead in crash involving three motorcycles near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a crash between three motorcycles near Keystone, South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety says one of the motorcycles didn’t make a curve and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another bike. The first motorcycle then went into the ditch and hit another bike that was unoccupied and parked in the shoulder.

The 63-year-old man on the first motorcycle died at the scene.

Another driver was taken to the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries.

Neither motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

The third driver was not injured.