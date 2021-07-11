One person dead in car-semi crash near Martin

MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Martin.

Authorities say that a 2009 Smart Fortwo was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway it crossed over the center line, colliding with an eastbound 2018 Freightliner semi truck.

The 69-year old male driver of the Smart Fortwo was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.