One person dead in car-semi crash near Martin

MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Martin.
Authorities say that a 2009 Smart Fortwo was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway it crossed over the center line, colliding with an eastbound 2018 Freightliner semi truck.
The 69-year old male driver of the Smart Fortwo was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 56-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.