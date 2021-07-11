One person dead in car-semi crash near Martin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

MARTIN, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Martin.

Authorities say that a 2009 Smart Fortwo was travelling westbound on U.S. Highway it crossed over the center line, colliding with an eastbound 2018 Freightliner semi truck.

The 69-year old male driver of the Smart Fortwo was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 