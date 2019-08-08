One person dead after stabbing in Sioux Falls

Authorities in Sioux Falls are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday.
Wednesday, authorities responded to a local hospital for a reported stabbing.
After investigating, authorities determined the stabbing happened near 18th Street and Sycamore Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.
During their investigation, authorities identified the suspect to be 25-year-old Christopher Michael Wood of Sioux Falls.
The victim, a 25-year-old person from Vermillion, died as a result of injuries sustained during the stabbing.
Wood is being charged with 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, 1st degree manslaughter, attempted robbery and simple assault.
Authorities say more information will be made available Thursday.