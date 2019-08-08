One person dead after stabbing in Sioux Falls

Justin and Brittany Zubke's world turned upside down on Father's Day last year.

That's when the Webster husband and wife took their 14-month old daughter Emma on her first camping trip.

"We woke up Sunday morning to find that Emma was no longer with us," Emma’s Mother Brittany Zubke said.

The little girl who was known to light up a room died of bronchial pneumonia.

But as Emma's mother will tell you herself, grief looks different for everyone.

"We knew we had to be as positive with this whole grief journey as possible. Otherwise it could cripple you," Brittany Zubke said.

Emma's Playground is now open on the Day County Fairgrounds.

The Zubkes decided to take on the project last year after a temporary play area had been set up in Emma's honor.

Emma's Playground was purposely built right next to the livestock show ring so parents could watch what's going on in the show ring and their younger kids at the same time.

"It's amazing just to know that this is what we were able to accomplish this first year. No way in my mind did I think we were going to have something like this one year after she passed," Emma’s Father Justin Zubke said.

But they didn't do it alone.

It couldn't have been possible without support from the community and area businesses and organizations, including 4-H clubs.

"It's a very tight-knit community and when something happens to one family member in the community everyone pulls together," Dakota Kids 4-H Head Organizational Leader Missy Bartelt said.

Thanks to that effort, kids will have a place to play for years to come.

"We just want to make sure that Emma's always along for the ride with us. Every time we come here, she's here in a different way," Brittany Zubke said.

And she continues to make people of all ages smile.