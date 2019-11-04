One person dead after crash in Fall River County

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash north of Oelrichs early Sunday morning.

A car was heading west on U.S. Highway 18 around 1:17 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the fog line and went onto the shoulder. The driver lost control, and the car went into the median and tipped over.

There were two passengers in the vehicle. A 49-year-old woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 47-year-old man received minor injuries; his use of a seatbelt is under investigation.

The driver has not been identified. Names of the victims are not being released pending the notification of family.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.