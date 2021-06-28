One person arrested following UTV crash in Turner County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing a UTV in Turner County Sunday morning.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in the area of Highway 46 and Highway 19 when he noticed a rolled UTV in the south ditch. The UTV was unoccupied.

Deputies searched the area and found a man laying about 300 yards away from the crash with minor injuries. Authorities say he was the driver of the UTV. The driver had gone passed a road closure sign on Highway 46, hitting one of the barriers.

Authorities say the man refused medical treatment and was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, driving through a road closure sign, failure to report an accident, obstruction, threatening law enforcement, no insurance and driving without a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 