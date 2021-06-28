One person arrested following UTV crash in Turner County

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing a UTV in Turner County Sunday morning.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was in the area of Highway 46 and Highway 19 when he noticed a rolled UTV in the south ditch. The UTV was unoccupied.

Deputies searched the area and found a man laying about 300 yards away from the crash with minor injuries. Authorities say he was the driver of the UTV. The driver had gone passed a road closure sign on Highway 46, hitting one of the barriers.

Authorities say the man refused medical treatment and was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, driving through a road closure sign, failure to report an accident, obstruction, threatening law enforcement, no insurance and driving without a seatbelt.