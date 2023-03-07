RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City School District is discussing the closure of Canyon Lake Elementary due to major problems with the building.

Last week the interim superintendent said the issues include rodents, mold and classrooms without heat. Right now students are only using the newer addition to the school.

Even with the problems, there are concerns that talks to close the school are happening too quickly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Eric Clayborn has a third-grader at Canyon Lake Elementary School.

When Clayborn heard the news that the Rapid City School Board was discussing the closure of his son’s school, he was shocked.

“Just knowing that things have been decided for you, without a chance to process that makes people really anxious,” Clayborn said.

Clayborn is concerned closing the school will have consequences. He believes it is all happening too fast and that it wasn’t communicated properly.

“There is a lot of just general questions and to be honest, we just haven’t had time to process everything because what we wanted to do is confront the board and really work with them. We are all on the same team and I would hope that what we are doing is in the best interest of the kids and the community together,” Clayborn said.

There are currently 380 students that attend Canyon Lake Elementary. If the decision passes at tonight’s school board meeting, the closure would happen at the end of the school year.

“I want it to be known that the board, the school district didn’t intentionally lay this out as a surprise move, I genuinely felt that this should’ve been on everyone’s radar,” Nicole Swaggart, Interim Superintendent for RCAS, said.

Clayborn says he hopes tonight’s decision will benefit everyone.

“So I think there is opportunity there to work on how we do it, how we transition but we can’t do that when we were given a week’s heads up,” Clayborn said.

The Rapid City School Board meeting will be held tonight at 5:30 PM Mountain Time, where they will make a decision whether to close Canyon Lake Elementary School.