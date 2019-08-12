One organic farm promotes sustainability by going beyond just healthy eating

NEAR BROOKING, S.D. (KELO) – A farm near Brookings is making an effort to promote sustainability through community events.

Good Roots Farm and Gardens near Brookings is a three-generation farm that’s been running since 1946. In 2015, Julie Ross and her husband took over the 40 acre land and renovated it into an all-organic farm.

“We’re creative in dealing with issues that usually would take pesticides. This is not for the faint of heart and we’ve had to access SDSU experts several times to help us figure out a way around solving a weed problem or an insect issue. But we’re committed to healthy eating and that’s what it takes,” Good Roots owner Julie Ross said.

Their efforts go beyond just healthy eating, though.

“We have strong convictions about caring for the earth, about having health in families, family relationships and marriages so we have lots of room for people to play. So we cultivated, developed the whole farm toward that end,” Ross said.

On top of running their organic farm, Good Roots Farm and Gardens likes to get the community involved through events like Pizza Night and Farm to Table.

“I had no idea what to expect, but it’s been fantastic. It’s beautiful weather and the food is delicious and great company,” Brookings resident Josie Sanderson said.

This summer Good Roots started hosting pizza nights where people can come and enjoy pizzas made from ingredients they grew or purchased locally.

“We like to have people feel free to experiment with more and more organic things. The more healthy they can raise their little kids to get them used to brussell sprouts, to get them used to broccoli and cauliflower and kale. That’s always a good thing,” Ross said.

The farm also has venue spaces for outdoor events and weddings.