One of the last movie stores in Western South Dakota, Mr. Movies, is closing its doors

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is home to one of the last movie stores in Western South Dakota, but not for much longer.

Everything must go. With the rise of tv and movie streaming, movie rental stores have been dropping. For some customers, this is a sad time.

“For the people that are low income that can’t afford the internet stuff and so now they are obsoleting DVDs. Time is good and change is good but overall I don’t think it is a good idea to basically get rid of movie stores,” Templar said.

Manager, Jennifer Wyman, has worked at Mr. Movies for 8 years and believes that the loyal customers have made this store stay in business for as long as it has.

“Everybody is pretty sad, pretty bummed, yeah and we are too. We held out as long as we could and we’re proud of the fact that we were able to hang on for this long,” Wyman said.

Customers are taking advantage of the store while it is still here.

“It’s good and relaxing for children of all ages to say ‘I can pick my own DVD out, knowing what their favorite is,” Templar said.

And for her daughter, Autumn, the movie experience is still worth while.

“I get to have popcorn!” Autumn Templar said.

Before the 20 percent off sale started on Thursday and before the community found out about Mr. Movies closing, there were 16 thousand movies in stock. Now, about a third of that has been sold and the sale will continue to go on week after week until all the movies are of the shelf.

Mr. Movies is planning to close towards the end of August once everything is sold, including their posters, decorations, TV’s, snacks, and of course, all of their movies.