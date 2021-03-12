One of Gov. Noem’s top advisors announces she’s leaving

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One of Gov. Kristi Noem’s top staff members announced her plans to leave the governor’s office in an email to South Dakota media Friday afternoon.

Maggie Seidel, who has served as Senior Advisor & Policy Director for Gov. Noem said she’s accepted “another incredible opportunity.” You can read Seidel’s full email below.

Maggie Seidel. Photo from Governor’s office website.

Seidel moved to South Dakota in 2019 from the Washington, D.C., area. KELOLAND News previously reported Seidel was vice president of public affairs and policy communications for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association. Other experience included the Charles Koch Institute, Consumer Bankers Association and the staffs of conservative members of Congress from Nebraska, Virginia, Texas and New Jersey.

The past two years, the governor has filled a variety of senior staff positions with people from outside South Dakota. Noem traveled to other states to campaign for Trump’s re-election.

In Dec. 2019, Noem’s office announced Joshua Shields was leaving as her Chief of Staff and Emily Kiel was leaving as her Communications Director.

You can see a list of the Governor’s office staff online.

“Folks – It has been an incredible blessing to work with each of you over the last year and half. Despite the intense challenges that 2020 and 2021 brought, it is safe to say that I’ve enjoyed each and every moment of it. And I certainly have never had the privilege of working for such a tremendous leader like Governor Noem.

It is because of our team’s success that another incredible opportunity has presented itself, and I have accepted it.

My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.

Stay well,

Maggie“