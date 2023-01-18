STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sturgis along with Helping with Horsepower and Mitchell Tech students are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind motorcycle. All of the proceeds will go to charities.

Following thousands of dollars in upgrades and many long days fixing up this bike, the “Spirit of 83” is finally complete.

“If you add it up at retail, we’ve added close to 30,000 dollars worth of extras on this bike. From wheels to custom paint, roters, handlebars, faring, drop kits, custom lights, so it’s just a really fun project and there isn’t much of the bike that we didn’t touch,” Laura Klock, Founder of Helping with Horsepower, said.

This motorcycle is heading out this weekend to be auctioned off at the Mecum Motorcycle Auction.

The proceeds will go to the Helping with Horsepower Bike Rebuild Program and the Sturgis Rally Endowment Fund.

“The funds from the rally help return to our nonprofits here in Sturgis. In our community, it’s important because our small town puts up with a lot to have the rally and in order to do these things and the good things that happen out of it, it’s a way to say hey, it’s worth it,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.

Founder of Helping with Horsepower, Laura Klock, urges everyone to spread the word about this one-of-a-kind bike.

“So this one has to find that one special buyer, we know that person is out there. Ways that you can help us is share the information, especially with your collector friends because it’s a one-of-one,” Klock said.

There is also a VIP package for the 83rd Motorcycle Rally for the winning bidder at the Mecum Auction. It includes hotel rooms, concert tickets, VIP event passes, and more.