PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There was one new hospitalization for the flu in South Dakota last week, state health officials announced Thursday.

So far for the 2020-21 influenza season, there’s been 16 confirmed cases of the flu, six hospitalizations and two deaths.

The latest 5-year average for South Dakota is more than 6,000 flu cases, 600 hospitalizations and 39 deaths with the flu season peaking in the third week of February.