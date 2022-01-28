PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported one new flu-related death in Minnehaha County last week.

There’s been six influenza-associated deaths during the 2021-22 flu season.

During the past week, the DOH is reporting 652 new flu cases and 14 new flu hospitalizations.

In the 2021-22 flu season, there have been 6,549 cases and 155 hospitalizations with the flu season peaking in the fourth week of December. You can find more influenza information on the state health department’s website.

Doctors have said it’s not too late to receive a flu shot.